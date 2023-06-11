How to Watch College Baseball Super Regionals Streaming Live - Sunday, June 11
If you're a die-hard fan of NCAA baseball, you know that every game is a must-see event. On Sunday, June 11, Fubo is airing one college baseball game, and we're betting you don't want to miss a single play. See the article below to find out how to watch or live stream all of the action.
College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Every team's path to the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
