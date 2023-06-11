Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 42 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 60), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (30.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 of 60 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.333
|AVG
|.235
|.404
|OBP
|.315
|.556
|SLG
|.322
|18
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|19/12
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.96, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.