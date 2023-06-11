Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Adam Duvall (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .410 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.
- Duvall has recorded a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including four multi-hit games (40.0%).
- In 30.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 60.0% of his games this season, Duvall has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (40.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 10 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.476
|AVG
|.333
|.542
|OBP
|.429
|1.000
|SLG
|.778
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|4/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.96 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.96, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.