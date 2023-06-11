On Sunday, Adam Duvall (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .410 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.

Duvall has recorded a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including four multi-hit games (40.0%).

In 30.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 60.0% of his games this season, Duvall has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (40.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 10 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .476 AVG .333 .542 OBP .429 1.000 SLG .778 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 4/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings