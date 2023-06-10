Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Triston Casas (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .208.
- Casas has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this season (26 of 55), with at least two hits eight times (14.5%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 14 games this season (25.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (22 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.198
|AVG
|.218
|.333
|OBP
|.327
|.337
|SLG
|.437
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|10
|27/18
|K/BB
|29/14
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.62 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send German (3-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .179 against him.
