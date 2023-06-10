Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .269 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .286 with eight doubles and five walks.
- McGuire has picked up a hit in 17 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 34 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In eight games this year (23.5%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 23.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.306
|AVG
|.262
|.320
|OBP
|.326
|.429
|SLG
|.310
|6
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|12/1
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Yankees will send German (3-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.69, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .179 batting average against him.
