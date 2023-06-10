Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (37-28) and Boston Red Sox (32-32) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:35 PM ET on June 10.

The probable pitchers are Domingo German (3-3) for the Yankees and Tanner Houck (3-5) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Red Sox have compiled a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in four of those matchups).

The Red Sox have won in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Boston has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 6 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (319 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule