The New York Yankees (37-28) host the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-5) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:35 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-5, 5.46 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has put together a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.

Houck has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Houck will try to secure his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (3-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.69 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .179.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

German has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

