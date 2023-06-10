Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (37-28) will clash with Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, June 10. First pitch is set for 7:35 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +105. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-5, 5.46 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 44 times and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Yankees have a 25-14 record (winning 64.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+275)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

