The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:35 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Masataka Yoshida among those expected to step up at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 219 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 319 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.331 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Houck has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole

