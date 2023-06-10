Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .417.
- Duvall has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has driven home a run in six games this year (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 44.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 66.7% of his games this season (six of nine), he has scored, and in three of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.476
|AVG
|.333
|.542
|OBP
|.412
|1.000
|SLG
|.867
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|4/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (3-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .179 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.