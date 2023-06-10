Adam Duvall -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .417.

Duvall has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has driven home a run in six games this year (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 44.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 66.7% of his games this season (six of nine), he has scored, and in three of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .476 AVG .333 .542 OBP .412 1.000 SLG .867 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 4/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings