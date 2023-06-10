Adam Duvall -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .417.
  • Duvall has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duvall has driven home a run in six games this year (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 44.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 66.7% of his games this season (six of nine), he has scored, and in three of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.476 AVG .333
.542 OBP .412
1.000 SLG .867
6 XBH 4
2 HR 2
9 RBI 5
4/2 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German (3-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .179 against him.
