Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Guardians.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .200 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.0% of those games.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3%.
- He has scored in 22 of 54 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (7-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.82 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.82), 30th in WHIP (1.130), and 25th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
