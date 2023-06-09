Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (37-27) versus the Boston Red Sox (31-32) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 9.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (7-0, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.61 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's record against the spread is 1-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those games).

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a win-loss record of 9-4 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (316 total, five per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule