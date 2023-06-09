When the New York Yankees (37-27) and Boston Red Sox (31-32) face off in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Friday, June 9, Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+125). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 27 out of the 43 games, or 62.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 16-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (84.2% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious nine times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

