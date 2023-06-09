The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida take the field at Yankee Stadium against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 67 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 316 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.335 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock (2-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Whitlock has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees - Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber

