Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and his .370 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .243.
- In 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (18.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven in a run in 29 games this year (48.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (25 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.82), 30th in WHIP (1.130), and 25th in K/9 (9.5).
