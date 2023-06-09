Today's MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

If you're searching for how to watch today's MLB action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (26-34) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Zach McKinstry (.265 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

Zach McKinstry (.265 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.304 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -147 +126 8

The Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) play the Texas Rangers (40-21)

The Rangers will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

Wander Franco (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.299 AVG, 9 HR, 50 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -170 +146 8

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Baltimore Orioles (38-24) host the Kansas City Royals (18-44)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.283 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.283 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.250 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -181 +155 8

The Philadelphia Phillies (30-32) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-27)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.337 AVG, 11 HR, 41 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -114 -105 9.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The New York Yankees (37-27) take on the Boston Red Sox (31-32)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -151 +129 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) play host to the New York Mets (30-33)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 22 HR, 49 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PIT Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -117 -102 9.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) host the Minnesota Twins (31-32)

The Twins will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.322 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.322 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.210 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -126 +106 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (29-33) face the Houston Astros (36-27)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)

José Ramírez (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -112 -107 8

The Atlanta Braves (38-24) face the Washington Nationals (25-36)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -204 +172 10

The Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) play host to the Oakland Athletics (14-50)

The Athletics will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -246 +203 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (28-36) host the Miami Marlins (35-28)

The Marlins will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 31 RBI)

Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 31 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.403 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHW Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -127 +108 8

The St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) host the Cincinnati Reds (29-34)

The Reds will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.279 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -170 +146 8

The Colorado Rockies (26-38) face the San Diego Padres (29-33)

The Padres will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.272 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.272 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -197 +166 11.5

The Los Angeles Angels (34-30) play host to the Seattle Mariners (30-31)

The Mariners will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 42 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 42 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.272 AVG, 5 HR, 27 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAA Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -116 -103 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (32-30) play host to the Chicago Cubs (26-36)

The Cubs will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.282 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.282 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.278 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -116 -103 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.