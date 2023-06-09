Women's Libema Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 12 matches today in the Libema Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 229-ranked Ekaterina (1996) Makarova squaring off against No. 225 Zeynep Sonmez.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Libema Open field at BetMGM.
Libema Open Info
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: June 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Libema Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Ekaterina (1996) Makarova vs. Zeynep Sonmez
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Taylah Preston vs. Dalila Jakupovic
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Preston (-165)
|Jakupovic (+120)
|Susan Bandecchi vs. Magali Kempen
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:15 AM ET
|Kempen (-250)
|Bandecchi (+175)
|Sachia Vickery vs. Jesika Maleckova
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:15 AM ET
|Vickery (-350)
|Maleckova (+220)
|Coco Vandeweghe vs. Lena Papadakis
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Vandeweghe (-800)
|Papadakis (+425)
|Mai Hontama vs. Jasmijn Gimbrere
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:30 AM ET
|Hontama (-2000)
|Gimbrere (+675)
|Carol Zhao vs. Lexie Stevens
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:30 AM ET
|Zhao (-550)
|Stevens (+310)
|Eva Vedder vs. Natalija Stevanovic
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:35 AM ET
|Stevanovic (-250)
|Vedder (+170)
|Emina Bektas vs. Miyu Kato
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Bektas (-400)
|Kato (+260)
|Priscilla Hon vs. Anouk Koevermans
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:45 AM ET
|Hon (-2000)
|Koevermans (+700)
|Ellen Perez vs. Ankita Raina
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 AM ET
|Raina (-210)
|Perez (+145)
|Sabine Lisicki vs. Kristina Dmitruk
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 AM ET
|Lasicki (-275)
|Dmitruk (+190)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.