Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .278 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Duran has had a hit in 29 of 46 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (34.8%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks 14th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
