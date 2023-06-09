The Libema Open continues in Rosmalen, Netherlands, with Emina Bektas in the round of 16 versus Sachia Vickery. Bektas' odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen are +3300.

Bektas at the 2023 Libema Open

  • Next Round: Round of 16
  • Tournament Dates: June 9-18
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Bektas' Next Match

After defeating Dalma Galfi 7-5, 7-6 in the round of 32, Bektas will face Vickery in the round of 16 on Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET.

Bektas Stats

  • Bektas defeated Galfi 7-5, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 32.
  • In five tournaments over the past 12 months, Bektas is yet to win a title, and her record is 7-4.
  • Bektas is 6-1 on grass over the past year.
  • Bektas has played 21.2 games per match in her 11 matches over the past year across all court types.
  • Bektas, over the past 12 months, has played seven matches on grass, and 23.0 games per match.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Bektas has won 75.0% of her games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
  • Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Bektas has won 76.4% of her games on serve and 29.1% on return.

