Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .193 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in 45.3% of his 53 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (22.6%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.4%) he had more than one.

In 21 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 25 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (44.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings