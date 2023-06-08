How to Watch the Sun vs. Aces Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Connecticut Sun (6-2) on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video and NBCS-BOS.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Sun vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Sun vs. Aces
- Connecticut scores an average of 79.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 76.9 Las Vegas allows to opponents.
- The Sun have put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 39.7% from the field.
- Connecticut's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.5%) is 5.7 percentage points lower than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (38.2%).
- Las Vegas and Connecticut rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.1 more rebounds per game.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.