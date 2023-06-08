Rob Refsnyder and his .517 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .287 with five doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in 12 games this year (36.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (18.2%).

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .233 AVG .214 .343 OBP .333 .267 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 8/5 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings