Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Reese McGuire -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has seven doubles and four walks while hitting .284.
- McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this season (16 of 33), with multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
- He has not homered in his 33 games this year.
- In eight games this year (24.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.355
|.452
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Civale (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.04, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
