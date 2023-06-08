The Cleveland Guardians (28-33) and Boston Red Sox (31-31) play a rubber match on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Aaron Civale (1-1) for the Guardians and Matt Dermody for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.04 ERA) vs Dermody - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Dermody

Dermody takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

It's the first appearance this season for the 32-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 2.04, a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.075.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

