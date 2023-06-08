Sportsbooks have set player props for Jose Ramirez and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.364/.450 on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Civale Stats

Aaron Civale (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fourth start of the season.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 2 5.0 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 7 5.2 9 4 4 5 1 at Mariners Apr. 1 7.0 2 0 0 3 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 59 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .260/.328/.432 slash line on the season.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .095 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 62 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .255/.333/.346 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

