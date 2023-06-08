Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (28-33) will take on Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (31-31) at Progressive Field on Thursday, June 8. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +120. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.04 ERA) vs Matt Dermody - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 11-6 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

