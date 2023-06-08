Today's MLB slate features top teams in action. Among those games is the Minnesota Twins playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (29-33) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)

Jonathan India (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.332 AVG, 11 HR, 39 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -226 +188 10

The Washington Nationals (25-36) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.304 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -156 +132 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) host the Minnesota Twins (31-31)

The Twins will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

Wander Franco (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.204 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -172 +146 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (34-28) face the Baltimore Orioles (37-24)

The Orioles will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.281 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -118 -101 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Colorado Rockies (26-37) take on the San Francisco Giants (31-30)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.274 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.274 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.288 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -186 +158 11.5

The New York Yankees (36-26) host the Chicago White Sox (27-35)

The White Sox will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.249 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -172 +146 8

The Philadelphia Phillies (29-32) take on the Detroit Tigers (26-33)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.227 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -252 +208 8

The New York Yankees (36-26) play the Chicago White Sox (27-35)

The White Sox will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.249 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -141 +120 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) take on the Houston Astros (36-26)

The Astros will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.327 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.327 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -128 +108 8

The Cleveland Guardians (28-33) play host to the Boston Red Sox (31-31)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.260 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)

José Ramírez (.260 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -115 -105 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (37-24) play host to the New York Mets (30-32)

The Mets will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 22 HR, 49 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -173 +147 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (33-30) take on the Chicago Cubs (26-35)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.275 AVG, 16 HR, 42 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.275 AVG, 16 HR, 42 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.283 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAA Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -135 +114 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.