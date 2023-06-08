The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .260 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Turner has picked up a hit in 38 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Turner has had an RBI in 19 games this season (32.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season (45.8%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 27 25 (78.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

