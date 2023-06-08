The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this year (58.6%), including seven multi-run games (12.1%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 27 24 (77.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 14 (45.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 20 (64.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings