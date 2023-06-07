The Cleveland Guardians and Will Brennan will take on the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The favored Guardians have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Red Sox have gone 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those games.

This season, Boston has won 11 of its 20 games, or 55%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 34 of 60 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 14-14 13-9 18-20 19-22 12-7

