Red Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (31-30) versus the Cleveland Guardians (27-33) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (1-2) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Red Sox's ATS record is 1-6-0 over their previous 10 contests (seven of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Red Sox have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston has a mark of 12-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Boston is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (311 total runs).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Rays
|W 8-5
|Garrett Whitlock vs Trevor Kelley
|June 3
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 4
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Tanner Houck vs Taj Bradley
|June 5
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Shane McClanahan
|June 6
|@ Guardians
|W 5-4
|James Paxton vs Shane Bieber
|June 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Tanner Bibee
|June 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Aaron Civale
|June 9
|@ Yankees
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Gerrit Cole
|June 10
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 11
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 12
|Rockies
|-
|James Paxton vs Connor Seabold
