Wednesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (31-30) versus the Cleveland Guardians (27-33) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (1-2) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Red Sox's ATS record is 1-6-0 over their previous 10 contests (seven of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a mark of 12-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (311 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule