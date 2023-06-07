Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is batting .241 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 112th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48.3% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|22 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|13 (39.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|15 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (40.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.