On Wednesday, Jarren Duran (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 44 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.3% of those games.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.1% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27.3% of his games this season (12 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 20 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings