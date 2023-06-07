On Wednesday, Christian Arroyo (hitting .462 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .263 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 26.9% of his games this year, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4%.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .268 AVG .242 .318 OBP .265 .415 SLG .303 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 6/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

