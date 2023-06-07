In the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday, Alexander Zverev (ranked No. 27) faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 49).

In the Quarterfinal, Zverev is the favorite against Etcheverry, with -300 odds against the underdog's +240.

Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 75.0% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Tomas Martin Etcheverry -300 Odds to Win Match +240 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

Zverev advanced past Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Etcheverry advanced past Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

In his 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 25.2 games.

Zverev has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.6 games per match.

Etcheverry has averaged 24.4 games per match in his 42 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.6% of the games.

In 26 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Etcheverry has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.7% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Zverev and Etcheverry have not played against each other.

