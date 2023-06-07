After batting .310 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .454, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 62nd in slugging.

In 70.2% of his 57 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 of 57 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 26 24 (77.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 14 (45.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 20 (64.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

