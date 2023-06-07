Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After batting .310 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .454, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 62nd in slugging.
- In 70.2% of his 57 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 of 57 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|24 (77.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|14 (45.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|20 (64.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
