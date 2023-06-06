A pair of hot squads square off when the Connecticut Sun (6-1) host the Las Vegas Aces (6-0) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Sun are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Aces, who have won six in a row.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sun vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Aces 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-3.4)

Connecticut (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 166.8

Sun vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by surrendering just 76.1 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points scored (79 per contest).

With 37.1 rebounds per game, Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA. It allows 35.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Sun are averaging 12.9 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are forcing 14 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sun have been struggling in terms of threes this year, ranking worst in the WNBA in treys made per game (6.3) and second-worst in three-point percentage (31.4%).

In terms of defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for the Sun, who are ceding 6.7 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 29.2% shooting percentage from downtown (best).

Of the shots taken by Connecticut in 2023, 69.8% of them have been two-pointers (76.8% of the team's made baskets) and 30.2% have been three-pointers (23.2%).

