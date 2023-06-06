On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (hitting .231 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has seven doubles and four walks while batting .291.

McGuire has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.0%).

In 32 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (21.9%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .355 AVG .286 .355 OBP .355 .452 SLG .321 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

