Jose Ramirez is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox square off at Progressive Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has collected 66 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .292/.365/.460 on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Bieber has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 6.3 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.293 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2 vs. Cardinals May. 26 6.2 5 2 2 2 4 at Mets May. 21 8.0 7 2 2 4 2 at White Sox May. 16 4.2 12 6 5 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 6.0 7 0 0 9 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 30 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .261/.332/.436 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 61 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.337/.353 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.