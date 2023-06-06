Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Guardians on June 6, 2023
Jose Ramirez is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox square off at Progressive Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has collected 66 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .292/.365/.460 on the year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Bieber Stats
- The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Bieber has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 6.3 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.293 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 26
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|at Mets
|May. 21
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|4.2
|12
|6
|5
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|9
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 30 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .261/.332/.436 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 61 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .260/.337/.353 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
