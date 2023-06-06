Shane Bieber will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (27-32) on Tuesday, June 6 versus the Boston Red Sox (30-30), who will counter with James Paxton. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (-110). A 7.5-run total is set for the game.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.72 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (1-1, 4.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Masataka Yoshida hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 15, or 50%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Guardians have a 15-17 record (winning 46.9% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

In the last 10 games, the Guardians have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 15-18 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +8000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.