Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:10 PM ET

Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 66 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 306 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.322 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's James Paxton (1-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Paxton has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/3/2023 Rays W 8-5 Home Garrett Whitlock Trevor Kelley 6/3/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians - Away Garrett Whitlock Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away James Paxton Clarke Schmidt

