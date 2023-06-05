The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.435 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Rays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .284 with five doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Refsnyder has picked up a hit in 16 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Refsnyder has an RBI in 11 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (36.7%), including one multi-run game.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .233 AVG .214 .343 OBP .333 .267 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 8/5 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 15 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

