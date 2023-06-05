Connor Wong and his .351 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .236 with 11 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • In 51.3% of his 39 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 39), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wong has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.
  • In 18 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.349 AVG .114
.391 OBP .184
.674 SLG .143
8 XBH 1
3 HR 0
6 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 18
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.07), 30th in WHIP (1.148), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.