Connor Wong and his .351 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .236 with 11 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 51.3% of his 39 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 39), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.

In 18 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 18 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings