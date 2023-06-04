Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 15 walks and 48 RBI (53 total hits).

He has a .245/.301/.495 slash line so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Reds May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Reds May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has put up 57 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 33 runs.

He's slashing .310/.405/.576 on the season.

Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .208 with two doubles and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 2 4 at Cubs May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

