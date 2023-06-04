Rafael Devers -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers is batting .245 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
  • Devers has had a hit in 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (30.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Devers has had an RBI in 27 games this season (49.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (21.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.265 AVG .226
.315 OBP .286
.518 SLG .565
11 XBH 9
5 HR 6
15 RBI 19
14/6 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 24
21 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
12 (38.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
  • The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • Bradley (3-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
