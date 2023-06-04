On Sunday, Justin Turner (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
  • Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.
  • Turner has picked up a hit in 36 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a home run (10.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Turner has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.300 AVG .246
.378 OBP .360
.388 SLG .410
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
5 RBI 9
10/8 K/BB 12/10
1 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 25
24 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
11 (36.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rays are sending Bradley (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 22-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
