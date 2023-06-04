Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rays
|Red Sox vs Rays Odds
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 11 doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .240.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 20 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in five games this year (13.2%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.7% of his games this season, Wong has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.