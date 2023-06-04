Alex Verdugo -- .233 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .445, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 39 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (31.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (9.3%).

In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 25 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings