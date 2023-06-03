Masataka Yoshida will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (29-27) on Saturday, June 3, when they take on Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) at Fenway Park at 1:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Rays have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA) vs Trevor Kelley - TB (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 11-8 (winning 57.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Boston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

