Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 65 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 301.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.315 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing two-thirds of an inning of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing one hit.

In two starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of three innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/3/2023 Rays W 8-5 Home Garrett Whitlock Trevor Kelley 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians - Away Garrett Whitlock Aaron Civale

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.